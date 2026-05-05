DOTr, LTO execs hit with graft complaint at Ombudsman

The group alleged that the LTO unlawfully favored Stradcom Corporation as the agency’s IT company and that its imposed P169 computer fee was questionable.

Stradcom worked for the LTO from 2013 to 2023 where it allegedly garnered P2 to P3 billion annually from the contract, an amount that the coalition sought to be returned to motorists.

It also sought for the Ombudsman to conduct a preliminary investigation on the incident and to issue a preventive suspension on the cited officials for a period no longer than six months.

In a statement regarding the accusation, Lopez said that the DOTr and the LTO were actively pursuing ways to fix their systems in a way that provides reliable service to the public.

“Although we have not received the complaint, Secretary Lopez is confident that the DOTr and the LTO are prepared to face the case in the proper forum,” the DOTr said in a statement.