Ilocos Norte expands renewable energy drive with new solar developments

Both projects have been recognized by national authorities as Energy Projects of National Significance and designated as strategic investments by the Board of Investments under Executive Order No. 18. The classification enables streamlined processing and underscores the importance of the projects in enhancing energy security, accelerating the transition to renewable sources, and supporting sustainable economic growth.

The solar facilities build on Ilocos Norte’s established foundation in renewable energy, particularly in wind and solar generation. With abundant natural resources and strong local governance, the province continues to attract major investments aligned with national priorities on sustainability and resilience.

Governor Cecilia Araneta-Marcos described the initiative as a milestone achieved through collaboration among government agencies, private sector partners, and energy stakeholders. She noted that the ceremonial activities, including the laying of a time capsule, marked a significant moment for the province, reflecting unified support for renewable energy expansion and openness to further partnerships.

Vice Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc emphasized the province’s objective of widening access to solar technology. He highlighted the need to scale up renewable energy solutions so that their benefits reach more communities, pointing to micro-grid systems, improving affordability of solar power, and battery storage as key enablers.

Beyond energy generation, the projects are expected to create employment opportunities, stimulate local economic activity, and contribute to long-term environmental sustainability.

As Ilocos Norte advances its renewable energy agenda, it continues to promote partnerships aimed at delivering lasting impact—powering homes and industries while supporting a greener and more resilient future for its communities.