Security Bank funds 2.7B Ilocos solar expansion

The Currimao development is part of a broader portfolio of adjacent solar projects operated by Vena Energy, including facilities under Mirae Asia Energy Corp. and Nuevo Solar Energy Corp. Security Bank is the sole lender across the three projects, strengthening its role as a key financial partner of the energy firm in the Philippines.

“We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Security Bank, who have now financed over 800MW of clean energy capacity with us in the Philippines,” said Simone Grasso, chief investment officer at Vena Group. “This reflects the strong confidence local financial institutions have in the country’s renewable energy sector and in Vena Group’s ability to deliver reliable, clean energy to Filipino communities.”

The deal reflects a broader shift in the banking sector, with local lenders taking a more active role in funding renewable energy as demand for cleaner power sources rises.

To date, Security Bank has supported 25 renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 1,580 megawatts, underscoring its growing presence in financing infrastructure aligned with the country’s energy transition.