Primelectric targets South Cotabato with Negros turnaround model

Through Ignite Power, the company plans to apply the same model to SOCOTECO II, which serves parts of South Cotabato, Sarangani, and General Santos City.

Based on company data, Primelectric and Central Negros Electric Cooperative (CENECO) delivered improvements within 16 months under their joint venture, Negros Electric and Power Corp. (Negros Power).

System losses were reduced by half, from 12 percent to 6 percent, while unscheduled outages declined by 60 percent and average interruption duration dropped by 90 percent. The cooperative also maintained the lowest electricity rate in the region during the period.

The gains followed a capital injection of more than P2 billion to rehabilitate aging distribution infrastructure, part of a five-year development program covering Bacolod, Silay, Bago, and Talisay, as well as the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto.

Primelectric said the same playbook, infrastructure investment, system modernization, and operational efficiency, can deliver comparable improvements for consumers.