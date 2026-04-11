Co-op overload strains power sector

At the center of the discussion is SOCOTECO II, the electric cooperative serving parts of South Cotabato and General Santos City. But the implications stretch far beyond a single franchise area.

Fragmented system under strain

The Philippines has over 100 electric cooperatives operating nationwide, many established decades ago under the rural electrification program. While they played a crucial role in expanding access, their differences in size, capacity, and financial health have resulted in uneven service quality.

National Electrification Administration data show disparities in system losses, outage frequency, and financial performance among cooperatives, with some remaining financially distressed or dependent on government support — constraints that limit long-term investments in modernization.

Maintaining over a hundred separate distribution entities also presents structural challenges, including difficulties in achieving economies of scale and coordinating large-scale system upgrades.

It is within this context that the Ignite-SOCOTECO II proposal has emerged — not as an isolated deal, but as part of a broader shift toward hybrid arrangements in power distribution.

In a statement before the General Santos City council, Primelectric/Ignite Power president Roel Castro emphasized that the plan is “not a takeover,” but a joint venture that preserves SOCOTECO II’s juridical existence.

Under the proposal, SOCOTECO II would retain a 30-percent stake in a new operating company while private capital would fund the acquisition and rehabilitation of distribution assets, including substations, lines and transformers.

Consumers caught in the middle

For consumers, the debate is less about ownership structures and more about service outcomes.

Frequent outages, voltage fluctuations, and system inefficiencies remain persistent concerns in several cooperative-served areas, often linked to aging infrastructure and delayed upgrades.