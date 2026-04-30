South Cotabato coop JV awaits consumers’ OK

No formal negotiations are underway for a proposed joint venture with South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative (SOCOTECO II), according to Ignite Power, the energy partnership between Enrique Razon Jr.'s Primelectric Holdings Inc. and Manny Pacquiao’s MP Holdings.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said any decision on the proposed partnership should be made by the cooperative’s roughly 300,000 member-consumer-owners (MCOs), rather than by its board alone.