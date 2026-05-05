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Go: Speed up aid, protect health funds

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go
SENATOR Christopher “Bong” GoPHOTO courtesy of PNA
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Senator Christopher “Bong” Go urged faster rollout of government aid to cushion the impact of rising fuel and commodity prices, warning that funding should not come at the expense of health services.

The Department of Budget and Management earlier said about P155 billion is needed for the United Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport, to be sourced from agency savings, realignments or unreleased appropriations under the 2025 and 2026 budgets.

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go
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He stressed that any use of savings must be transparent and targeted, with clear beneficiaries and safeguards against waste.

Go also cautioned against repeating concerns raised over the use of excess Philippine Health Insurance Corp. funds, saying health services must not be compromised.

He warned that aid could quickly lose value if fuel prices continue to rise, underscoring the need for targeted support for transport workers, farmers, fisherfolk and small businesses.  

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