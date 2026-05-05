Go: Speed up aid, protect health funds

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go urged faster rollout of government aid to cushion the impact of rising fuel and commodity prices, warning that funding should not come at the expense of health services.

The Department of Budget and Management earlier said about P155 billion is needed for the United Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport, to be sourced from agency savings, realignments or unreleased appropriations under the 2025 and 2026 budgets.