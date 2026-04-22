Go challenges gov’t: No excuse for slow fuel aid

“Hindi pwedeng selective ang ating pagiging proactive. If there was money to move from PhilHealth for unprogrammed appropriations, then there is definitely money to help the heavily-affected sectors. Ang pera ng bayan ay dapat gamitin para sa serbisyong direktang nararamdaman ng bawat Pilipino, lalo na ang mga apektado ng krisis sa langis,” he added.

Go, however, reiterated that PhilHealth funds should not be tapped again to finance fuel subsidies.

As Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, he said the ongoing case is not just about legal technicalities but about accountability and public welfare.

“Ang Supreme Court oral arguments na ito ay hindi lang tungkol sa mga technicalities ng budget law. This is about accountability. Isang malaking insulto sa ating mga kababayan na ang perang para sa kalusugan ay nagalaw, habang ang fuel relief ay kailangang ipaglaban pa nang husto,” he said.

The senator vowed to continue pushing for the proper use of public funds, stressing that any available resources should go back to programs that directly benefit Filipinos.

“Pera ito ng taumbayan. Kung nagawa ninyong kunin ito mula sa PhilHealth, dapat ay mas mabilis ninyong mahanapan ng paraan na maibalik ito sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng subsidiya sa krudo at mas pinalakas na serbisyo medikal. No Filipino should be left behind just because of budget technicalities,” he concluded.