Go challenges gov’t: No excuse for slow fuel aid

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go challenged the government’s economic managers to act swiftly on fuel relief, arguing that if funds could be reallocated before, they can be mobilized again for urgent needs.
During the Supreme Court’s oral arguments on Tuesday, 21 April, on the constitutionality of unprogrammed appropriations, Go linked the legal debate to the daily struggles of Filipinos affected by rising fuel costs. The proceedings revisit the issue following a landmark ruling last December that declared the transfer of P60 billion in PhilHealth funds unconstitutional.
“Habang nagpapalitan ng mga legal arguments ang mga abogado sa Korte Suprema tungkol sa unprogrammed funds, simple lang ang tanong ng mga drayber at komyuter natin sa kalsada: ‘Kung nakahanap kayo ng paraan na walisin ang bilyun-bilyong pondo ng PhilHealth noon, bakit ngayon sa fuel relief parang laging sagot ay walang pondo?’” Go said.
The senator emphasized that the government has shown it can reallocate “excess funds” for various projects, and should now prioritize sectors hardest hit by the fuel crisis.
“Hindi pwedeng selective ang ating pagiging proactive. If there was money to move from PhilHealth for unprogrammed appropriations, then there is definitely money to help the heavily-affected sectors. Ang pera ng bayan ay dapat gamitin para sa serbisyong direktang nararamdaman ng bawat Pilipino, lalo na ang mga apektado ng krisis sa langis,” he added.
Go, however, reiterated that PhilHealth funds should not be tapped again to finance fuel subsidies.
As Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, he said the ongoing case is not just about legal technicalities but about accountability and public welfare.
“Ang Supreme Court oral arguments na ito ay hindi lang tungkol sa mga technicalities ng budget law. This is about accountability. Isang malaking insulto sa ating mga kababayan na ang perang para sa kalusugan ay nagalaw, habang ang fuel relief ay kailangang ipaglaban pa nang husto,” he said.
The senator vowed to continue pushing for the proper use of public funds, stressing that any available resources should go back to programs that directly benefit Filipinos.
“Pera ito ng taumbayan. Kung nagawa ninyong kunin ito mula sa PhilHealth, dapat ay mas mabilis ninyong mahanapan ng paraan na maibalik ito sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng subsidiya sa krudo at mas pinalakas na serbisyo medikal. No Filipino should be left behind just because of budget technicalities,” he concluded.