Sen. Bong Go pushes sweeping fuel relief measures

It also mandates a 30-day grace period for loan payments to government lending institutions without interest or penalties, along with relief on utility costs for households and small businesses.

The senator also pushed for broader fuel relief measures, raising concerns that farmers and fisherfolk remain excluded from existing subsidy programs largely focused on the transport sector.

In his explanatory note, Go cited escalating tensions in West Asia, particularly involving Iran, Israel, and key oil transit routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, as major drivers of fuel price instability.

He said these disruptions have led to higher transportation costs, increased prices of basic goods, and declining purchasing power, especially among low- and middle-income households.

Relief measures detailed

The proposed measure includes fuel subsidies and discounts for public utility drivers, agricultural workers, and other affected sectors, as well as the implementation of a Libreng Sakay program on priority routes.

It also expands access to credit for micro, small, and medium enterprises, cooperatives, and farmers, and provides support for repatriated overseas Filipino workers through livelihood and employment assistance.

The bill further calls for stricter enforcement by the Department of Trade and Industry against hoarding, profiteering, and price manipulation, and allows for temporary price controls on basic goods, medicine, and residential rents during periods of significant fuel price increases or a national energy emergency.

Past aid in focus

The current push for relief comes as previous large-scale government interventions remain a point of comparison.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte implemented the Social Amelioration Program under Republic Act No. 11469, distributing about P200 billion in cash assistance to around 18 million low-income households.

Separate wage subsidy programs also provided financial support to millions of workers affected by lockdowns, marking one of the largest direct aid efforts in the country’s history.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin earlier warned that suspending the Value-Added Tax on fuel could cost the government around P170 billion in lost revenues over a year, underscoring the fiscal constraints tied to large-scale relief measures.

The President is authorized under the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997 to suspend or reduce excise taxes on petroleum products, subject to recommendations from the Development Budget Coordination Committee, until December 31, 2028.

As fuel prices continue to rise, Go’s proposal adds to growing calls for decisive government action, while raising questions about whether current responses can match the scale of past interventions.