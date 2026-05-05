2,000 cops, families get free services under LAB for ALL at Camp Crame

Around 20 partners from both the public and private sectors participated, delivering a wide range of services, including medical consultations, dental care, eye checkups, ECG, urinalysis, HIV testing, chest X-rays, ultrasound services, and the distribution of medicines.

Legal assistance, skills and business mentorship, free seedlings, and access to frontline government services were also provided, ensuring that support extended beyond healthcare to livelihood and legal needs.

In her message, the First Lady underscored the importance of caring for those who protect the nation.

“Today is especially meaningful because this project is not only for the communities we protect, but also for you—the men and women who stand on the frontlines to protect our nation. Today, in our simple way, we are here to take care of you,” she said.

Philippine National Police chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., meanwhile, expressed gratitude for the initiative and highlighted its impact on personnel and their families.

“Sa programang ito, malinaw na ang serbisyong pangkalusugan ay dapat abot ng lahat. May dignidad, may malasakit, at walang naiiwan,” he said.

Also expressing support for the program were Teodoro Herbosa, David Almirol Jr., Shirley Agrupis, and Persida Rueda-Acosta, reinforcing a whole-of-government approach to delivering essential services.

Also present were Francis Zamora, president of the League of Cities of the Philippines, PMFTC President Zhenya Ivanov, and other government representatives.

Remulla said the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) affirms its continued support for initiatives that bring government services closer to the people, especially those on the frontlines, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure that public service is felt where it is needed most.