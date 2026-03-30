FL leads free health drive in Laguna

According to the First Lady, the endeavor is to make citizens feel the aid of the government and private companies.

More than the services, it’s about making people feel special and not alone. That’s what LAB for ALL is about — bringing care closer and making it more human. Maraming salamat to Mayor Arlene Arcillas, Vice Mayor Arnold Arcillas, Congressman Roy Gonzales, and all the volunteers of Santa Rosa for your warmth and for taking such good care of everyone,” she said.

The brainchild of Araneta-Marcos, the LAB for ALL project aims to provide medical services to indigenous communities.

Health workers from public and private sectors diagnose patients on-site, while other government agencies assist the less fortunate with their essential needs.

LAB for ALL delivers Marcos’ vision of medical services reaching communities directly — eliminating the need for patients to travel to distant hospitals and health centers.

“In today’s rapidly advancing world, scientific and technological breakthroughs have become integral to our progress and well-being. However, access to resources and medical equipment can often be limited, especially in underprivileged communities,” the LAB for ALL website reads.

Recognizing the disparity, the LAB for ALL project emerged as a revolutionary initiative aimed at making medical services accessible to all, regardless of background or geographical location.