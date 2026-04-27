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Heat index reaches 46°C in Pangasinan

Heat index in Pangasinan soars to a dangerous 46°C, with Dagupan City also under “Danger” level at 43–44°C. PAGASA warns that heat indices between 42°C and 51°C can cause heat cramps, exhaustion, and heatstroke. Authorities urge residents to stay hydrated, use umbrellas, and limit outdoor exposure.
Heat index in Pangasinan soars to a dangerous 46°C, with Dagupan City also under “Danger” level at 43–44°C. PAGASA warns that heat indices between 42°C and 51°C can cause heat cramps, exhaustion, and heatstroke. Authorities urge residents to stay hydrated, use umbrellas, and limit outdoor exposure.
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The heat index in the province of Pangasinan has reached 46°C around 2 p.m. today, reaching “Danger” levels according to an advisory issued by the Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

According to the Pangasinan PDRRMO, the said heat index is akin to working inside a kitchen without proper ventilation. The agency has advised everyone to keep hydrated and to always use an umbrella outside.

Heat index in Pangasinan soars to a dangerous 46°C, with Dagupan City also under “Danger” level at 43–44°C. PAGASA warns that heat indices between 42°C and 51°C can cause heat cramps, exhaustion, and heatstroke. Authorities urge residents to stay hydrated, use umbrellas, and limit outdoor exposure.
Dangerous heat levels expected in Cavite on Tuesday

Meanwhile, Dagupan City is currently under the “Danger” level heat index, with a forecasted temperature of 43°C to 44°C for Monday.

The state weather bureau, PAGASA, categorizes heat indices between 42°C and 51°C as “Danger,” noting that such levels can lead to heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and even heatstroke with continued exposure.

A weather station in Rosales, Pangasinan recently recorded a heat index as high as 48°C, which also falls within the “Danger” category.

Meanwile, Dagupan reached 47°C on April 26, and has consistently stayed within the 42°C–45°C “Danger” range throughout late April 2026.

Pangasinan

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