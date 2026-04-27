Heat index reaches 46°C in Pangasinan

Meanwhile, Dagupan City is currently under the “Danger” level heat index, with a forecasted temperature of 43°C to 44°C for Monday.

The state weather bureau, PAGASA, categorizes heat indices between 42°C and 51°C as “Danger,” noting that such levels can lead to heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and even heatstroke with continued exposure.

A weather station in Rosales, Pangasinan recently recorded a heat index as high as 48°C, which also falls within the “Danger” category.

Meanwile, Dagupan reached 47°C on April 26, and has consistently stayed within the 42°C–45°C “Danger” range throughout late April 2026.