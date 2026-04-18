Antique intensifies heat response

The council also cited risks to farm production due to limited water resources, prompting the activation of an El Niño Integrated Action Plan to synchronize interventions across concerned government agencies.

Provincial Agriculturist Gina Jordan said assistance efforts will prioritize farming communities identified as highly vulnerable to drought conditions, especially those heavily reliant on irrigation support.

In the livestock sector, the Provincial Veterinary Office reported ongoing preventive measures, including vitamin supplementation and deworming programs.

Data showed that 362 cattle and carabaos have been provided vitamins, while 418 livestock animals underwent deworming, benefiting more than 430 farmers across the province.

Health officials, meanwhile, reiterated warnings against prolonged exposure to extreme heat conditions.

Dr. Jamie Phill Duldoco Biñas of the Provincial Health Office advised the public to avoid direct sunlight exposure, maintain proper hydration, and limit outdoor activities between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

He added that individuals who must work outdoors should wear protective gear and take regular breaks in shaded or cool areas to prevent heat-related complications.

The PDRRMC assured that contingency plans have been activated at the municipal and barangay levels to ensure readiness and response mechanisms remain in place as the dry spell continues.