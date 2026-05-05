Duterte feels abandoned by allies

Duterte said the shifting political landscape in the country has left her feeling isolated from many allies, though she did not identify them. She framed the situation as part of the reality of political life, where relationships can change depending on the circumstances.

Her comments came as the impeachment proceeding against her has advanced.

On Monday, the House Committee on Justice unanimously approved its report and the articles of impeachment, paving the way for plenary deliberations in the full House. If the required number of lawmakers vote for her impeachment in the plenary, the case will be transmitted to the Senate for trial.