Duterte feels abandoned by allies

Vice President Sara Duterte believes she is being increasingly abandoned by her political allies and only her family has remained her constant source of support as she faces growing political pressure in the country and scrutiny internationally because of her father’s case before the International Criminal Court (ICC).
She made the remark in an interview in The Hague, Netherlands where she is visiting her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, as he faces a trial at the ICC.
Duterte said the shifting political landscape in the country has left her feeling isolated from many allies, though she did not identify them. She framed the situation as part of the reality of political life, where relationships can change depending on the circumstances.
Her comments came as the impeachment proceeding against her has advanced.
On Monday, the House Committee on Justice unanimously approved its report and the articles of impeachment, paving the way for plenary deliberations in the full House. If the required number of lawmakers vote for her impeachment in the plenary, the case will be transmitted to the Senate for trial.
Looking forward to 2028
Back home, Duterte faces sustained political scrutiny, with lawmakers and critics raising questions over her use and allocation of public funds and broader accountability concerns tied to her office. She has consistently denied all allegations.
Despite the political pressure, Duterte said her immediate family remains her main source of strength, emphasizing that her resilience is anchored more on personal and family support than political alliances.