Sara Duterte rallies support for ex-president amid ICC case

The former president is contesting the ICC’s jurisdiction over his crimes against humanity case, which stems from alleged violations during his term. His motion to dismiss the charges was earlier rejected by the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber, and the matter is now under appeal.

The Vice President also criticized foreign involvement in the proceedings, warning against attempts to “bypass our own courts” and “weaponize the law.”

“Our justice system must remain independent, serving only the mandate of the Filipino people and never the interests of foreign powers,” she said.

She thanked supporters for their continued loyalty, saying their backing gives strength to the Duterte family.

“Your loyalty to him is a testament to a leadership that truly prioritized the safety and dignity of every Filipino family,” she said.

Rodrigo Duterte was arrested on March 11, 2025, following an ICC warrant and was flown to The Hague. The Pre-Trial Chamber has denied his request for interim release, while a ruling on the confirmation of charges remains pending.