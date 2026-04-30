Kitty Duterte: ‘She is not a thief’ as VP Sara faces impeachment complaints

The younger Duterte is currently in The Hague visiting their father, Rodrigo Duterte, who is detained there over allegations of crimes against humanity linked to his administration’s anti-drug campaign.

She said she has not discussed the impeachment issue with him.

“That I haven't discussed with my father also because we don't want to add to his burdens,” she added.

The House Committee on Justice recently found probable cause to impeach Duterte, consolidating multiple complaints that include allegations of misuse of confidential funds, unexplained wealth, and threats against top government officials.

Duterte has repeatedly denied the allegations, describing them as politically motivated, while her lawyers have questioned the scope and conduct of the House proceedings.

When asked about the situation of their father, Kitty shared that the older Duterte struggles to recall what he had for lunch.

“Basta karne. Pero kumain pa rin siya ng snacks, the same, yung pancake, gluten-free nuts, at Coke Zero,” she said.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte is currently facing proceedings before the International Criminal Court in The Hague over alleged crimes linked to his administration’s anti-drug campaign.

Vice President Sara Duterte is likewise confronting impeachment complaints in the Philippine House of Representatives over allegations that include misuse of confidential funds and other accountability issues.

The two parallel legal processes place members of the Duterte family under separate but simultaneous scrutiny, one abroad in an international tribunal and the other within the country’s domestic constitutional framework.