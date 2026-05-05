DonBelle’s most personal goodbye on screen

Goodbye, for now

Beyond the film’s narrative, Tayo Sa Wakas also marks a significant moment in the careers of its lead stars. It will be the last project — for now — of Donny and Belle as a love team, closing a chapter that has resonated with fans over the years. For Mariano, the film feels like a fitting conclusion.

“Donny and I have been vocal that we don’t just want to be DonBelle — we also want to grow as individuals,” she said. “This project shows that growth and maturity, and it demands authenticity from both of us.”

Their off-screen farewell reflects the same sincerity. During a media conference, Pangilinan expressed his gratitude: “I am so grateful and so blessed that I got to spend these years with you. I would not have it any other way. Thank you.”

Mariano responded with equal warmth: “I just want to say thank you so much for the journey — for always being there and for your support.”