DonBelle’s most personal goodbye on screen

A relationship pushed to its limits takes center stage as Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan unveil what may be their most emotionally honest film yet in Tayo Sa Wakas. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Cathy Garcia-Sampana, the romantic drama premieres in Philippine cinemas on 27 May, offering a raw and reflective look at love shaped — and challenged — by ambition, time and change.
Moving away from the light, feel-good narratives that once defined their pairing, the film follows Cheska and Cisco, a long-time couple whose shared dreams begin to pull them in different directions. What was once certain is now filled with doubt, forcing them to confront a difficult question: should they continue fighting for their relationship, or finally walk away?
Garcia-Sampana describes the story as a journey of discovery. “It’s a trip of two people trying to find out if they should end things or continue,” she explained. “It’s about someone chasing a dream — but what if the person you love becomes the very challenge in reaching it?”
Written by Vanessa Valdez, the film embraces emotional realism, presenting a love story that goes beyond idealized beginnings. Valdez highlighted the maturity of the narrative, noting that while the characters face complex situations, their experiences remain grounded and relatable.
Pangilinan emphasized the film’s layered portrayal of love. “You’ll start with the excitement, the honeymoon phase, then you reach the point where you become familiar with each other — and that’s where problems begin to arise,” he shared, describing the story as a reflection of relationships evolving through different stages.
Goodbye, for now
Beyond the film’s narrative, Tayo Sa Wakas also marks a significant moment in the careers of its lead stars. It will be the last project — for now — of Donny and Belle as a love team, closing a chapter that has resonated with fans over the years. For Mariano, the film feels like a fitting conclusion.
“Donny and I have been vocal that we don’t just want to be DonBelle — we also want to grow as individuals,” she said. “This project shows that growth and maturity, and it demands authenticity from both of us.”
Their off-screen farewell reflects the same sincerity. During a media conference, Pangilinan expressed his gratitude: “I am so grateful and so blessed that I got to spend these years with you. I would not have it any other way. Thank you.”
Mariano responded with equal warmth: “I just want to say thank you so much for the journey — for always being there and for your support.”
Their admiration for each other remains strong. Pangilinan acknowledged Mariano’s growth, saying, “I have truly seen you grow since we met. I will always look up to you.” Mariano echoed this sentiment, adding, “I respect you so much, and I am proud of the person you have become.”
While their on-screen partnership is taking a pause, their connection endures. “We may not be working together in the near future, but I will always be here,” Pangilinan assured.
At the heart of the film is a powerful premise: a couple embarks on a long-planned trip — once imagined during happier times — now turned into a “breakup journey.” By the end of it, they must decide whether their love is still worth saving.
Garcia-Sampana leaves audiences with a message that extends beyond heartbreak. “It is a journey of two people who loved, were hurt, and eventually found themselves — and found love again. No matter how difficult the journey is, we always choose love.”
With international screenings set to follow its Philippine release, “Tayo Sa Wakas is more than just a film — it is both an ending and a beginning. For Donny and Belle, it marks the close of one chapter and the quiet start of new paths ahead.