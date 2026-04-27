Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano take a pause after ‘Tayo sa Wakas’

In a candid conversation with Bianca Gonzalez on the podcast Paano Ba ’To, the two stars spoke openly about the decision—one rooted not in an ending, but in evolution.

“We’ve done so many projects throughout the years. Me and Belle decided that for this specific movie, it will be our last DonBelle project for now,” Donny shared. “We’re focusing all our energy to make sure this movie is worth it.”

For Belle, the shift brings a mix of emotions—uncertainty, excitement, and courage all at once.

“We’re really so dedicated in doing this project really, really well. We’re just so excited for what’s ahead for the both of us. I know that there’s so much that we are going to go through, it’s scary but it’s okay,” she said.

While the idea of stepping away from a successful tandem can feel daunting, the actress embraces the unknown as part of her journey as an artist.

“Now that we said this is our last for now, we really want to make it worth it for everyone,” Belle added. “Right now, we are just really giving our best, everything.”

Their upcoming film is expected to showcase a more mature and layered dynamic—one that reflects not just the evolution of their partnership, but also their readiness to take on new creative challenges independently.

Since their pairing gained massive attention in 2021 through the hit series He’s Into Her, DonBelle has built a loyal following, becoming one of the most recognizable young tandems in Philippine entertainment. Their journey, which began in 2019, has been defined by consistent projects, undeniable chemistry, and a growing fan base that witnessed their rise.

Now, as they take separate paths, both Donny and Belle are clear about one thing: this is not a farewell.

Instead, it is a pause—one that allows them to grow, explore, and return stronger, whether together again or as fully realized artists in their own right.