Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano ready to fly solo

Mariano, in turn, highlighted Pangilinan’s own journey of self-discovery.

“For him, I feel like finding his identity… he’s so dedicated in finding what he truly wants,” she said. “I can see how much he loves what he’s doing… I can see ‘yung fire sa kanya that he really wants it and just how dedicated and passionate he is.”

Mariano recalled the challenges of transitioning from child roles to more mature projects.

“It was hard transitioning… there was an awkward stage. I had to question whether this was for me,” Mariano admitted. “But… you find yourself. You should stand up, because you’re not going to go anywhere if you just let yourself down there.”

She credited her family as her anchor: “I’m just so grateful that I’m surrounded with people that actually support me… They helped me find my roots, why I started it in the first place.”

Pangilinan, meanwhile, described entering showbiz as an uncertain leap.

“Straight out of high school I entered Myx, and that wasn’t something that I planned at all,” he said. “I had no idea what I was doing. My parents didn’t want me there… I didn’t have any friends in the industry. So it was really a moment I was just finding out who I was.”

Now, that search for identity has become central to both their personal and professional decisions, something that deeply resonates with Tayo Sa Wakas.

“I feel like… this film really requires you to find who you are, and that’s where we are now,” Pangilinan said. “We want to grow as individuals. We want to find our identity.”

Mariano echoed this, adding that self-love is a key theme in the film. “Sometimes it’s not just falling in love with your partner, it’s also falling in love with yourself… you can’t forget about yourself, too.”

It is this shared realization that ultimately led to their decision to pause their love team.

“We’ve done so many projects throughout the years, but I think me and Belle decided that for this specific project, that will be our last DonBelle project for now,” Pangilinan revealed.

Mariano emphasized that the decision was mutual and carefully considered. “It was a mutual decision… time apart, I feel like, it would allow us to grow, actually find what we want, find who we are, and come back as better people,” she said.

The choice, she admitted, is not without fear.

“Scared… yeah, scared,” she said. “It’s hard because we’re going through a shoot… and we don’t know when’s the next time we’ll be able to do this again.”

Still, both remain grounded in gratitude for everything they have shared.

“It’s something that we’re very, very proud of and grateful for that we went through… we wouldn’t experience that with anyone else,” Mariano said.

Pangilinan reassured fans that their bond, and what they’ve built, remains intact.

“I don’t think DonBelle is ever gonna disappear,” he said. “But this is a decision we’ve made because we really feel that it’s also time. More than just being in a love team, we’re also actors… and this is something that will help us… further level up in our craft.”