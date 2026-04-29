Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano ready to fly solo

After years of working side by side, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano are entering a new chapter — one shaped by growth, reflection and the courage to step into their own identities as actors.
In Bianca Gonzales’ Paano Ba ‘To podcast, the longtime on-screen partners looked back on the journey that defined them as a tandem, while opening up about their decision to make their upcoming film Tayo Sa Wakas their last DonBelle project — for now.
For Pangilinan, the years spent together were nothing short of transformative.
“We were just talking casually. I think we had a moment on set. We just looked at each other like, isn’t it insane how much we’ve gone through together,” he shared. “Because it’s not something a lot of people go through. It’s very rare what we’ve gone through. You know, it’s not every day you can say you’ve spent the last, what, six years, seven years, seeing how a person is growing, seeing different phases of their life, seeing different projects.”
Watching Mariano evolve both on and off screen has been one of the highlights of that journey, he said. “There’s too many to mention how much I’ve seen Belle grow. The biggest thing is… her love for people in general and in her heart. I’ve really seen it mature in a way that she does think of other people.”
He also praised her dedication to constantly reinvent herself as an actress.
“You know, alam naman natin magaling si Belle, ‘di ba? Pero ang hirap kasi nun when you want to find a different version of you being good… she really shows effort in showing a different side of her characters,” he explained. “Like how she prepares, the way we throw our lines, it’s different from before. You really get into character; you really feel and become that person.”
Mariano, in turn, highlighted Pangilinan’s own journey of self-discovery.
“For him, I feel like finding his identity… he’s so dedicated in finding what he truly wants,” she said. “I can see how much he loves what he’s doing… I can see ‘yung fire sa kanya that he really wants it and just how dedicated and passionate he is.”
Mariano recalled the challenges of transitioning from child roles to more mature projects.
“It was hard transitioning… there was an awkward stage. I had to question whether this was for me,” Mariano admitted. “But… you find yourself. You should stand up, because you’re not going to go anywhere if you just let yourself down there.”
She credited her family as her anchor: “I’m just so grateful that I’m surrounded with people that actually support me… They helped me find my roots, why I started it in the first place.”
Pangilinan, meanwhile, described entering showbiz as an uncertain leap.
“Straight out of high school I entered Myx, and that wasn’t something that I planned at all,” he said. “I had no idea what I was doing. My parents didn’t want me there… I didn’t have any friends in the industry. So it was really a moment I was just finding out who I was.”
Now, that search for identity has become central to both their personal and professional decisions, something that deeply resonates with Tayo Sa Wakas.
“I feel like… this film really requires you to find who you are, and that’s where we are now,” Pangilinan said. “We want to grow as individuals. We want to find our identity.”
Mariano echoed this, adding that self-love is a key theme in the film. “Sometimes it’s not just falling in love with your partner, it’s also falling in love with yourself… you can’t forget about yourself, too.”
It is this shared realization that ultimately led to their decision to pause their love team.
“We’ve done so many projects throughout the years, but I think me and Belle decided that for this specific project, that will be our last DonBelle project for now,” Pangilinan revealed.
Mariano emphasized that the decision was mutual and carefully considered. “It was a mutual decision… time apart, I feel like, it would allow us to grow, actually find what we want, find who we are, and come back as better people,” she said.
The choice, she admitted, is not without fear.
“Scared… yeah, scared,” she said. “It’s hard because we’re going through a shoot… and we don’t know when’s the next time we’ll be able to do this again.”
Still, both remain grounded in gratitude for everything they have shared.
“It’s something that we’re very, very proud of and grateful for that we went through… we wouldn’t experience that with anyone else,” Mariano said.
Pangilinan reassured fans that their bond, and what they’ve built, remains intact.
“I don’t think DonBelle is ever gonna disappear,” he said. “But this is a decision we’ve made because we really feel that it’s also time. More than just being in a love team, we’re also actors… and this is something that will help us… further level up in our craft.”