Business rivalry eyed as motive in fatal QC shooting

Nartatez, speaking on the sidelines of an event at Camp Crame, said the gunmen abandoned the motorcycle on Scout Rallos Street, changed their clothes and fled on foot.

Security footage later showed the men walking toward Ybardolaza and Scout Borromeo streets before hailing a tricycle and eventually boarding a jeepney on Quezon Avenue.

“Our investigators are hot on the tracks of the identity, particularly the mastermind,” Nartatez said. “We have a link to the gunman that hopefully will allow us to go to the bottom of this incident, unmasking the mastermind and the motive.”