Bataan police nabs top fugitive, 2 others; 65 firearms also surrendered

Operatives nabbed the top target in Barangay Lamao, Limay for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. Separate operations in Hermosa and Bagac also arrested suspects facing charges for Qualified Theft and Grave Coercion.

A day earlier, a total of 65 assorted firearms and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition were voluntarily turned over by a private security agency in Balanga City.

The haul included 31 units of 12-gauge shotguns, 25 units of 9mm pistols, 4 units of .38 caliber revolvers, rifles, and a sub-machine gun. Most of the weapons had expired registrations and were surrendered for proper disposition.

Salvadora commended the efforts of her men and the public for maintaining peace and order in the province.

PRO3 Director PBGEN Jess B. Mendez also lauded the accomplishments, emphasizing the importance of police operations and public cooperation.

“These arrests demonstrate our resolve to enforce the law, while the voluntary surrender shows the public’s trust. We cannot do this alone; the real strength of our campaign comes from the strong partnership between the police and the community,” Mendez said.