ASEAN Summit goes ‘bare bones’ in Cebu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — ASEAN leaders will convene this week to a scaled-down, “bare bones” setup as tensions in the Middle East have forced a shift in both the agenda and the preparations for the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings here.

The International Media Center was formally opened on Tuesday, signaling the start of summit activities from 5 to 9 May, with officials confirming that austerity measures and geopolitical risks have reshaped this year’s gathering.