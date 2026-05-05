ASEAN Summit goes ‘bare bones’ in Cebu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — ASEAN leaders will convene this week to a scaled-down, “bare bones” setup as tensions in the Middle East have forced a shift in both the agenda and the preparations for the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings here.
The International Media Center was formally opened on Tuesday, signaling the start of summit activities from 5 to 9 May, with officials confirming that austerity measures and geopolitical risks have reshaped this year’s gathering.
Presidential Communications Office Secretary Dave Gomez said the crisis in the Middle East was the biggest factor behind the pivot, prompting the Asean leaders to recalibrate their priorities.
“With the impact of the Middle East tension bearing heavily on Asia, the leaders have refocused the agenda to include discussions on energy security and a unified response,” Gomez said.
ASEAN National Organizing Council director general Ma. Hellen B. de la Vega said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered austerity measures in line with the country’s broader response to energy constraints and global uncertainty. Preparations were adjusted to reflect a more “business-like” summit, with a focus on essential discussions rather than ceremonial elements.
“The use of government resources remains prudent and practical,” De la Vega said, noting that the measures are aligned with energy conservation policies.
The Middle East conflict has pushed energy security to the forefront of the ASEAN agenda, alongside concerns over food supply stability and the safe mobility of ASEAN nationals.