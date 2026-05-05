AFP honors UN peacekeepers, sends off ASEAN observer team

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reported Tuesday that it has honored Filipino peacekeepers serving under the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan and formally sent off the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) during a ceremony held on May 4, 2026.
The recognition and send-off ceremony was presided over by AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. during the regular flag-raising rites at the General Headquarters Canopy Area in Camp Aguinaldo.
Major Mark A. Mabanglo of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) was awarded the Meritorious Achievement Medal for his courage and presence of mind during the attack and burning of the UN Field Station in Skardu on March 1, 2026.
Meanwhile, the CSAFP Commendation Medal and Ribbon were conferred on Lt. Col. Edgar G. Bangod (PAF) and Major Jaryl A. Villanueva (PA) for their exemplary service during the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025.
The ceremony also featured the presentation of AFP officers who will be deployed as part of the ASEAN Observer Team in Cambodia and Thailand, led by Major General Oliver C. Maquiling.
In his remarks, Brawner commended the professionalism and dedication of Filipino peacekeepers.
“To our personnel serving with the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan, your performance reflects the very best of the Filipino soldier. In a complex and sensitive environment, you have shown professionalism, integrity, and steady leadership. You have carried out your mission with clarity and discipline,” Brawner said.
The AFP chief also expressed appreciation to the outgoing ASEAN Observer Team.
“Your presence has contributed to transparency, stability, and dialogue in a region that continues to face challenges. Your work may not always be visible, but it is essential. It strengthens confidence and reinforces the importance of cooperation among nations,” he added.