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AFP takes helm of ASEAN observer team

AFP takes helm of ASEAN observer team
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The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has assumed leadership of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), marking a transition aimed at strengthening regional trust and security cooperation.

AFP chief General Romeo S. Brawner Jr. led the turnover ceremony on 30 April, welcoming Malaysian Armed Forces Chief of Defence Force General Datuk Haji Malek Razak Bin Sulaiman.

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The handover saw Brigadier General Dato’ Pahlawan Asri Bin Shukor of Malaysia transfer the AOT symbol to Major General Oliver C. Maquiling, the incoming Philippine chief of the observer team.

The AFP said the transition reflects ASEAN member-states’ continued commitment to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region.

Brawner underscored the role of the AOT in building confidence among nations.

“The value of the ASEAN Observer Team will not be measured by what is seen, but by what is sustained: by the stability it helps preserve, by the restraint it reinforces, and by the trust it builds among nations,” he said.

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