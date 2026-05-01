AFP takes helm of ASEAN observer team

The handover saw Brigadier General Dato’ Pahlawan Asri Bin Shukor of Malaysia transfer the AOT symbol to Major General Oliver C. Maquiling, the incoming Philippine chief of the observer team.

The AFP said the transition reflects ASEAN member-states’ continued commitment to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region.

Brawner underscored the role of the AOT in building confidence among nations.

“The value of the ASEAN Observer Team will not be measured by what is seen, but by what is sustained: by the stability it helps preserve, by the restraint it reinforces, and by the trust it builds among nations,” he said.