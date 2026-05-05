AFP defends first Typhon missile firing in Phl: Drill not directed at any country

The missile launched from Tacloban reportedly struck a target in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, showcasing what military officials described as long-range precision strike capability.

“This activity is not directed to any country. Pinapalakas lang natin ang ating kakayahan, ang ating kaalaman pagdating sa advanced technology, gaya nitong MRC,” Hernandez said in a phone interview with defense reporters.

“And we do not direct any countries; wala kaming pinapatutunguhang bansa na gawin 'to, at karapatan namin ng Armed Forces ninyo na gawin ito para sa ating depensa, sa ating soberanya at ating teritoryo,” he added.

The deployment of the Typhon system in the Philippines has repeatedly drawn sharp criticism from Beijing, which earlier warned that the presence of the missile platform “brought huge risks of war into the region.”

But Hernandez pushed back against accusations that the Philippines was allowing itself to become a “playground” for US military activities, saying the exercises are part of the AFP’s modernization and knowledge-sharing efforts with allied nations.

“It is also the inherent right of the Armed Forces of the Philippines na palakasin ang ating kakayahan,” he said.

“This is the appropriate time for us to get the technology and technical know-how, lalo na sa advanced capabilities such as missile systems.”