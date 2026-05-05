AFP confirms debut firing of US Typhon missile system in Phl

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday confirmed the first-ever firing of the United States’ Typhon mid-range capability (MRC) missile system in the country during this year’s Exercise Balikatan.
Col. Dennis Hernandez, Balikatan spokesperson, said the MRC missile system launched a Tomahawk land attack missile from Tacloban Airport toward a target inside Fort Magsaysay in Laur, Nueva Ecija.
“The weapon system that we used was the Typhon, the medium-range capable missile, armed with a Tomahawk missile,” Hernandez said in a phone interview.
He said the missile used in the exercise carried an inert round and had no high explosive payload, stressing that the drill focused on accuracy and operational capability.
“Yes, this is the first time,” Hernandez said when asked if it was the maiden firing of the Typhon system in the Philippines.
According to Hernandez, the missile strike was part of Balikatan activities linked with the ongoing Salaknib exercises and the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) Exportable training.
“This is a land-based activity between the 25th ID and the Philippine Army—a company-size land maneuver. And the Tomahawk land attack missile is in support of that activity,” he said.
Philippine Army personnel also participated in the operation alongside US troops, particularly in target acquisition, tracking, and command-and-control procedures, as part of efforts to familiarize Filipino soldiers with advanced missile technologies.
The Typhon system was first deployed in the Philippines in 2024 but had not been used in a live-fire exercise until now.
Hernandez dismissed concerns that the activity was directed at any country amid expected criticism from China over the missile system’s presence in the Philippines.
“This activity is not directed to any country,” he said. “Pinapalakas lang natin ang ating kakayahan at kaalaman pagdating sa advanced technology.”