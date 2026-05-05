AFP confirms debut firing of US Typhon missile system in Phl

He said the missile used in the exercise carried an inert round and had no high explosive payload, stressing that the drill focused on accuracy and operational capability.

“Yes, this is the first time,” Hernandez said when asked if it was the maiden firing of the Typhon system in the Philippines.

According to Hernandez, the missile strike was part of Balikatan activities linked with the ongoing Salaknib exercises and the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) Exportable training.

“This is a land-based activity between the 25th ID and the Philippine Army—a company-size land maneuver. And the Tomahawk land attack missile is in support of that activity,” he said.

Philippine Army personnel also participated in the operation alongside US troops, particularly in target acquisition, tracking, and command-and-control procedures, as part of efforts to familiarize Filipino soldiers with advanced missile technologies.

The Typhon system was first deployed in the Philippines in 2024 but had not been used in a live-fire exercise until now.

Hernandez dismissed concerns that the activity was directed at any country amid expected criticism from China over the missile system’s presence in the Philippines.

“This activity is not directed to any country,” he said. “Pinapalakas lang natin ang ating kakayahan at kaalaman pagdating sa advanced technology.”