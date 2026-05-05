AFP confirms first Typhoon Missile firing

Joint operations, training focus

Hernandez said the live-fire drill was part of a crossover activity between the Balikatan and Salaknib exercises, in coordination with the US Army’s 25th Infantry Division, the Multi-Domain Task Force, and Philippine Army units.

“This is a land-based activity between the 25th Infantry Division and the Philippine Army. The Tomahawk missile supported that operation,” he said.

He said Filipino troops participated in target acquisition, tracking, and command-and-control operations to build familiarity with advanced missile systems under the AFP modernization program.

“These personnel are expected to operate missile systems in the future,” he said.

Not directed at any country

Hernandez rejected concerns that the missile firing was aimed at any nation, amid renewed criticism from China over the presence of the US missile system in the Philippines.

“This activity is not directed at any country,” he said. “We are strengthening our capability and knowledge in advanced technology.”

He said the AFP had the right to enhance its defense capability, especially in areas involving sovereignty and territorial defense.

“It is the inherent right of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to strengthen its capabilities,” he said. “Now is the right time to gain technology and technical know-how, especially for advanced systems like missiles.”

No explosive payload, precision test

According to Hernandez, the Tomahawk missile carried no explosive warhead and was designed to test targeting accuracy.

“We are just measuring impact and precision,” he said, noting the system’s long-range guidance capability.

Criticism from groups

The exercise drew criticism from the Koalisyong Makabayan, which warned that the activity with the missile could expose the country to geopolitical risks and safety concerns, saying the Philippines was being turned into a “playground for foreign military interests.”

The AFP, however, maintained that the activity was purely for training and interoperability, stressing that it was not directed at any country but aimed at strengthening the Philippines’ defense readiness.