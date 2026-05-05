1,460 Fernandino students receive aid under 2nd batch of K-Abe program

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — A total of 1,460 students received vital financial aid as the City Government successfully conducted the second batch of distribution for the “K-Abe” Educational Assistance Program at Heroes Hall, Tuesday.
Of the beneficiaries, 790 are college students, and 670 are Senior High School enrollees. The initiative is designed to ease the financial burden on families and encourage learners to continue their education without interruption.
“Education remains one of the strongest foundations for a better future and a top priority of this administration,” Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag said as she urged the youth to stay determined in their studies.
The program, managed by the City Mayor’s Office-Community Affairs Division together with the City Treasurer’s Office, stands as a key initiative of the local government to uplift the lives of learners through accessible support.
Also present to reaffirm the city’s commitment to education were Vice Mayor Aurelio Brenz Gonzales and City Councilors Reggie “G4” David, Kay Pineda, and Mark Joseph Carreon.
The student beneficiaries expressed deep gratitude for the assistance, saying it would greatly help them in their schooling expenses.