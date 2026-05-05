1,460 Fernandino students receive aid under 2nd batch of K-Abe program

“Education remains one of the strongest foundations for a better future and a top priority of this administration,” Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag said as she urged the youth to stay determined in their studies.

The program, managed by the City Mayor’s Office-Community Affairs Division together with the City Treasurer’s Office, stands as a key initiative of the local government to uplift the lives of learners through accessible support.

Also present to reaffirm the city’s commitment to education were Vice Mayor Aurelio Brenz Gonzales and City Councilors Reggie “G4” David, Kay Pineda, and Mark Joseph Carreon.

The student beneficiaries expressed deep gratitude for the assistance, saying it would greatly help them in their schooling expenses.