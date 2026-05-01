DepEd aid benefits over 2.4-M students

More than 2.4-million underprivileged learners are expected to benefit from the Department of Education’s (DepEd) expanded subsidy programs for private schools in School Year 2026–2027, Education Secretary Sonny Angara announced on Friday.
Under the Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (E-GASTPE), nearly 990,000 junior high school students will receive support through the Educational Service Contracting (ESC) program. In contrast, around 1.47 million senior high school learners will be covered by the Senior High School Voucher Program (SHS-VP).
Angara said the programs are designed to give families more schooling options while easing pressure on congested public schools.
Rules revised
DepEd has issued revised guidelines for E-GASTPE, unifying the ESC, SHS-VP, and the Teachers’ Salary Subsidy under a single framework through DepEd Order No. 11, series of 2026.
The updated policy strengthens prioritization for learners from low-income households, Indigenous Peoples communities, and geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas — groups most at risk of dropping out due to financial hardship.
The Department also cited additional expenses such as transportation, uniforms, and private school fees as persistent barriers for learners, especially for families “just above the poverty line.”