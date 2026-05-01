DepEd aid benefits over 2.4-M students

Angara said the programs are designed to give families more schooling options while easing pressure on congested public schools.

Rules revised

DepEd has issued revised guidelines for E-GASTPE, unifying the ESC, SHS-VP, and the Teachers’ Salary Subsidy under a single framework through DepEd Order No. 11, series of 2026.

The updated policy strengthens prioritization for learners from low-income households, Indigenous Peoples communities, and geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas — groups most at risk of dropping out due to financial hardship.

The Department also cited additional expenses such as transportation, uniforms, and private school fees as persistent barriers for learners, especially for families “just above the poverty line.”