DepEd launches unified subsidy program for 2.4M students

Angara said the programs are designed to give families more schooling options while easing pressure on congested public schools.



“Hindi dapat tumigil ang pag-aaral ng isang bata dahil lang sa kakulangan sa pera… These subsidies are meant to keep children in school.”





DepEd has issued revised guidelines for E-GASTPE, unifying the ESC, SHS-VP, and the Teachers’ Salary Subsidy (TSS) under a single framework through DepEd Order No. 11, series of 2026.



The updated policy strengthens prioritization for learners from low-income households, Indigenous Peoples (IP) communities, and geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas—groups most at risk of dropping out due to financial hardship.



The Department also cited additional expenses such as transportation, uniforms, and private school fees as persistent barriers for learners, especially for families “just above the poverty line.”



While students comprise the majority of beneficiaries, support for private school teachers remains part of the subsidy system. The Teachers’ Salary Subsidy has been increased from ₱18,000 to ₱24,000, aimed at helping sustain operations in schools that serve subsidized learners.



DepEd said the subsidies not only keep children in school but also help address overcrowding in public schools, where congestion has long affected classroom conditions and learning outcomes.



By supporting enrollment in private institutions, the government “not only redistributes students but also preserves education quality across both sectors,” the Department noted.



The revised E-GASTPE guidelines will take effect in School Year 2026–2027, with DepEd adopting stricter screening and monitoring systems to ensure subsidies reach learners who need them most.



Angara emphasized that private schools remain “critical partners” in expanding access to education without overburdening public infrastructure.



“Ang tulong ng pamahalaan ay dapat makarating sa mga pamilyang pinaka nangangailangan,” he said. “These reforms are designed to make sure of that.”