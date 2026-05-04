San Jacinto police assist in emergency tricycle birth delivery in Pangasinan

The woman was unable to move beyond a tricycle stationed in front of the police facility, where she ultimately gave birth with the assistance of responding officers. The delivery was carried out safely, resulting in a healthy newborn.

In a message, Police Brigadier General Dindo R. Reyes commended the responding personnel for their composure and quick response, emphasizing that police service extends beyond law enforcement duties.

“This is the heart of what we do,” Reyes said, noting that being reliable means being prepared for all types of emergencies, including childbirth.

Following the delivery, the mother and child were transported by personnel of the San Jacinto Rural Health Unit and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to the Mapandan Community Hospital for further care.

Police personnel also continued to monitor the condition of the mother and newborn after the incident.

Authorities said the event highlights the commitment of PRO 1 to provide responsive and humane public service, even in unexpected situations.