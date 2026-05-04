Region 1’s No. 2 most wanted murder suspect arrested in Alaminos City, Pangasinan

A 40-year-old man listed as the second most wanted person in Ilocos Region was arrested in a police operation in Alaminos City on 4 May.

The suspect, a driver and resident of Bani, Pangasinan, was apprehended by operatives of the Alaminos City Police Station, in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Division, the Pangasinan Police Intelligence Unit, and the Pangasinan Regional Highway Patrol Unit.

Police said the suspect is facing a charge of murder, with no bail recommended.