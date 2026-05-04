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Region 1’s No. 2 most wanted murder suspect arrested in Alaminos City, Pangasinan

Region 1’s No. 2 most wanted murder suspect arrested in Alaminos City, Pangasinan
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A 40-year-old man listed as the second most wanted person in Ilocos Region was arrested in a police operation in Alaminos City on 4 May.

The suspect, a driver and resident of Bani, Pangasinan, was apprehended by operatives of the Alaminos City Police Station, in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Division, the Pangasinan Police Intelligence Unit, and the Pangasinan Regional Highway Patrol Unit.

Police said the suspect is facing a charge of murder, with no bail recommended.

Region 1’s No. 2 most wanted murder suspect arrested in Alaminos City, Pangasinan
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Authorities said the arrest stemmed from intensified intelligence gathering and coordinated operations, which led to the suspect’s location and subsequent capture without incident.

In a message, Police Brigadier General Dindo R. Reyes said the operation underscores the continued campaign of the police against wanted persons, particularly those facing serious criminal charges.

The suspect is currently under police custody for documentation and will be turned over to the court that issued the warrant of arrest.

Region 1’s No. 2 most wanted murder suspect arrested in Alaminos City, Pangasinan
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