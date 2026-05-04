DHSUD halts housing payments for Bicol families hit by Mayon eruption

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has ordered a moratorium on housing loan payments in Bicol for families affected by the eruption of Mayon Volcano.
DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling on Monday directed the Pag-IBIG Fund, Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), and National Housing Authority (NHA) to implement the moratorium as part of the government’s response to assist affected families. The National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC) already has a moratorium in place tied to the state of energy emergency.
“Alinsunod sa direktiba ng Pangulong Marcos Jr. na ihatid ang lahat ng tulong sa ating mga kababayang apektado ng eruption, magpapatupad po ang ating mga key shelter agencies ng moratorium sa monthly amortization para sa kanilang housing loans,” Aliling said.
“Ito po ang ambag ng DHSUD at KSAs sa whole-of-government response na iniutos ng Pangulo, upang hindi na muna aalalahanin ng mga apektadong residente ang pambayad sa kanilang amortization,” he added.
The key shelter agencies (KSAs) are expected to release guidelines on the moratorium, including its coverage and duration.
On Sunday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called for a full government response to aid communities affected by Mayon’s ashfall in Albay province, particularly in Guinobatan and Camalig. Malacañang said the directive includes mobilizing agencies to protect public health, ensure safety, and maintain essential services.
Aliling also directed DHSUD Regional Office 5 to coordinate with other government agencies, including the Office of Civil Defense, to deliver timely housing assistance.