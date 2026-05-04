DHSUD halts housing payments for Bicol families hit by Mayon eruption

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has ordered a moratorium on housing loan payments in Bicol for families affected by the eruption of Mayon Volcano.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling on Monday directed the Pag-IBIG Fund, Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), and National Housing Authority (NHA) to implement the moratorium as part of the government’s response to assist affected families. The National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC) already has a moratorium in place tied to the state of energy emergency.