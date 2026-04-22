DHSUD bares housing relief amid energy crisis

“Amid the energy crisis we are experiencing, it is important that we provide even a small measure of relief to our fellow Filipinos, particularly in their housing expenses. This is part of our whole-of-government response in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr,” Aliling said.

“The DHSUD continues to advance programs that will help ease the impact of the crisis on our fellow Filipinos,” he added.

Under the NHMFC moratorium program, borrowers nationwide will automatically be covered for three months, from 1 May to 31 July 2026, without having to file an application.

50K to benefit

During Tuesday’s DHSUD Kapihan sa Radyo, Noe Valencia, of NHMFC, said that about 50,000 member-beneficiaries could avail of the moratorium. NHMFC is headed by President Renato Tobias.

The relief measure allows borrowers to temporarily suspend their monthly amortization payments without incurring penalties or additional interest. Loan terms will be extended in proportion to the duration of the moratorium.

Complementing this initiative, the Pag-IBIG Fund has also approved a special benefits package for OFWs repatriated due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, further strengthening DHSUD’s integrated response to evolving global and domestic challenges.

Under the approved benefits package, qualified OFW members may apply to withdraw up to 100 percent of their Pag-IBIG Regular Savings, including their employee share, employer share, and dividends earned, even before its 20-year maturity; withdraw up to 100 percent of their Modified Pag-IBIG II or MP2 Savings, inclusive of returns earned, even before its 5-year maturity; or avail of a 3-month moratorium on Pag-IBIG Housing Loan payments, free from interest and penalties, with the loan term extended by three months.