Man suspected of killing his mother in Benguet

BOKOD, BENGUET — Police arrested a man in Daclan, Bokod, Benguet on suspicion of killing his 72-year-old mother.

The arrest followed a report from witnesses who discovered the victim's body buried on the family's property.

According to the report of the Benguet Police Provincial Office (BPPO), a witness observed the suspect digging in their yard. The witness sent their child to investigate the site. The child, accompanied by their father, discovered the victim's leg protruding from a shallow grave.