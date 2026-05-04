Man suspected of killing his mother in Benguet

BOKOD, BENGUET — Police arrested a man in Daclan, Bokod, Benguet on suspicion of killing his 72-year-old mother.
The arrest followed a report from witnesses who discovered the victim's body buried on the family's property.
According to the report of the Benguet Police Provincial Office (BPPO), a witness observed the suspect digging in their yard. The witness sent their child to investigate the site. The child, accompanied by their father, discovered the victim's leg protruding from a shallow grave.
Initial police investigations indicate that the suspect may be suffering from depression. Authorities are currently conducting further inquiries to determine the exact circumstances and motive behind the incident.
The crime reportedly occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. on May 3, 2026. The suspect is currently held in the custody of the Bokod Municipal Police Station (MPS) while the investigation continues.