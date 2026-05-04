Korda clinches Mexico crown

Coming off her third major title last week, the 27-year-old American fired a three-under par 69 to finish 72 holes on 17-under 271 for a four-stroke victory at El Camaleon in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Korda shattered the old 72-hole event record of 12-under.

"I'm just enjoying myself and I love the competition," Korda said when asked if she was playing the best golf of her life. "I love traveling to places like Mexico, all over the world, and I'm just having fun.”

"We always put in the same exact amount of work and you just never know. It's golf."