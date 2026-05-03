Korda sizzles, posts 3-shot lead

And the 27-year-old American rarely even came close to dropping a shot in a serene third round, which finished with a tap-in eagle for a healthy lead going into the final day.

She stands at 14-under 202, followed by Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol on 11-under, and Japan's Minami Katsu a further stroke back.

Korda said she "would be lying to you if I said that my energy levels were 100 percent" after her major win last week, but insisted she was in Playa del Carmen "to work, not on vacation."

"I think just mentally, just staying in it has been the most important part for this week," she said.

A surging Arpichaya finished her best-of-the-day, bogey-free round of 66 with birdie-birdie, to keep the gap at three.

Katsu sank a rare eagle on 17 to get herself right back in the tournament, on 10-under.