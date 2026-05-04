Go provides Tondo blaze victims assistance

Some beneficiaries also received bicycles, mobile phones, and watches to assist in their recovery.

During the visit, Go stressed the urgency of fire safety, noting that while material possessions can be replaced, lost lives cannot.

“Do not lose hope,” Go told the residents. “We must help one another. Clothes can be washed, items can be bought, and money can be earned, but money cannot buy life.”

Go, who serves as vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, also reminded the families of the availability of medical assistance through Malasakit Centers.

He is the principal author of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which established one-stop shops in government hospitals to help indigent patients reduce their medical expenses.

According to the Department of Health, 167 Malasakit Centers are currently operational nationwide. In Manila, these centers are located at the Philippine General Hospital, Tondo Medical Center, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, and San Lazaro Hospital.

The senator also highlighted legislative efforts to improve disaster response, including the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021 and the recently enacted Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act.

The latter mandates the construction of permanent, fully equipped evacuation centers in every city and municipality across the country.

Go reaffirmed his commitment to supporting local officials and disaster victims, stating his office remains open to those in need of further assistance as they begin the rebuilding process.