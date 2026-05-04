Army marks 52nd anniversary of Spearhead Division

In his remarks, Nafarrete commended the unit for its recent operational gains against communist terrorist group remnants.

“I commend each of you for carrying out your duties with such excellence, efficiency and professionalism. This achievement is by no means a small feat. It is the result of countless sleepless nights and the meticulous analysis of data and information you have undertaken,” he said.

The anniversary, themed “Matatag na Spearhead Division,” also highlighted the contributions of civilian stakeholders and partner organizations in supporting the welfare and operational readiness of troops.

Nafarrete assured the division of the full support of the Philippine Army headquarters, emphasizing that strength is defined not only by firepower but also by preparedness and service to communities.