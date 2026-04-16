Philippine Fleet celebrates 88th Founding Anniversary

Ebdane honored the sacrifices and bravery of the men and women of the Philippine Fleet and the Philippine Navy in protecting the country’s territorial waters, as well as their unwavering dedication in defending maritime borders, protecting sovereignty, and supporting national development.

“Ang Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Zambales, sa pamumuno ni Gob. Jun Ebdane, ay nagpapaabot ng taos-pusong pagbati at pasasalamat sa Philippine Fleet sa kanilang ika-88 anibersaryo, bilang pagkilala sa kanilang mahalagang ambag sa kapayapaan, kaayusan, at seguridad ng bansa at ng lalawigan,” he added.

The Philippine Fleet (Lakas Dagatnin ng Pilipinas) continues to uphold its duty of patrolling the seas, defending maritime borders, and securing sovereignty.

The celebration is a milestone that commemorates nearly nine decades of the Fleet's role as the “Guardians of Our Seas,” responsible for patrolling maritime borders and upholding Philippine sovereignty.

While the Philippine Navy traces its broader history back to May 20, 1898, the Philippine Fleet specifically serves as its primary type command, currently led by Rear Admiral Joe Anthony C. Orbe, the 38th Commander.

The Fleet is composed of various specialized forces, including the Littoral Combat Force, Offshore Combat Force, and Sealift Amphibious Force.