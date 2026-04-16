Araneta City, JAAF expand support for Filipino weavers through ‘HIBLA’

HIBLA builds on the legacy of Habi Fiesta!, which was held in 2024 and 2025 as a stand‑alone trade fair at Gateway Mall 1, Araneta City. For 2026, Araneta City and JAAF are expanding the initiative into a program that supports weavers beyond the marketplace.

The expanded program introduces capacity‑building opportunities, creative collaborations and recognition platforms designed to help artisans sustain and grow their practice in a modern economy. This marks a strategic shift toward a holistic platform that strengthens artisan communities while bringing Philippine weaving to contemporary audiences.

“HIBLA honors a legacy rooted in our founder, J. Amado Araneta, through the spirit of ‘Tradition Woven Forward,’” Romero said. “We are not only preserving heritage, but actively propelling it into modern relevance by opening market access, bringing indigenous textiles to the mainstream and inspiring new applications that ensure their lasting impact.”

The centerpiece of HIBLA is the three‑day Weavers’ Fair, set from 15 to 17 May, at the Quantum Skyview, Gateway Mall 2. Open to the public, the fair will showcase a diverse range of Filipino handwoven textiles and products directly from partner weaver communities.

Proceeds from the Weavers’ Fair will benefit the Gateway Gallery, the art museum of Araneta City, helping support its 2027 public programs and reinforcing Araneta City’s commitment to accessible cultural spaces.