Young atomic minds competing in INSO

The top five winners of the Department of Science and Technology’s 3rd Philippine Nuclear Science Olympiad (PNSO3) will represent the country in the 3rd International Nuclear Science Olympiad in August.

They are PNSO3 first placer Ivan Gerard S. Empizo of Philippine Science High School-Cordillera Administrative Region; second placer Clara S. Canta of PSHS-Eastern Visayas; third placer Francis Ian Oliver P. Corachea of PSHS-CALABARZON; fourth placer Magnus Rex C. Navarro of PSHS-Main; and fifth placer Lorenzo S. Mercado pf PSHS-Central Luzon.