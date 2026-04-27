Young Filipino minds shine in Nuclear Science Olympiad

Samson emphasized the importance of early exposure to science, noting that the skills gained from competitions like the PNSO can be applied across various scientific disciplines.

“This is an excellent avenue for students to explore and pursue nuclear science and technology at an early stage, as we continue to strengthen nuclear science education in support of the country’s future,” she said.

Champions’ row

High school students from across the country competed in the final round held on 22 April 2026, with top performers emerging from the Philippine Science High School (PSHS) system.

1st Place – Ivan Gerard S. Empizo (PSHS-CAR)

2nd Place – Clara S. Canta (PSHS-Eastern Visayas)

3rd Place – Francis Ian Oliver P. Corachea (PSHS-CALABARZON)

4th Place – Magnus Rex C. Navarro (PSHS-Main)

5th Place – Lorenzo S. Mercado (PSHS-Central Luzon)

The top five will form the Philippine delegation to the 3rd International Nuclear Science Olympiad, with the fifth placer serving as reserve.

Empizo, the top scorer, encouraged fellow students to believe in their abilities.

“In a surprising turn of events, I found myself at the top of the leaderboard, a testament to the power of believing in oneself. I encourage everyone, especially the Grade 10 and Grade 11 students, to always trust in your abilities, despite any doubts or challenges you may face,” he said.

Rigorous selection

The competition began with elimination rounds on 7 March held simultaneously at the Philippine Science High School-Main Campus in Quezon City and the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology.

A total of 81 contestants were narrowed down to 20 finalists, who underwent a Nuclear Science Training Program before advancing to the final round.

Participants tackled complex topics, including atomic structure, radioactivity, nuclear fission and fusion, radiation safety, and applications in energy, health, agriculture, and the environment.

The final round featured a five-hour examination designed to test mastery of nuclear science concepts.

Winners will receive cash prizes ranging from P10,000 to P30,000 and will undergo further training under DOST-PNRI scientists in preparation for the international competition.