Philippine Science High School students sweep top spots

Ivan Gerard S. Empizo of the Philippine Science High School-Cordillera Administrative Region secured first place, leading a top five composed entirely of students from the Philippine Science High School system.

Clara S. Canta of the Eastern Visayas campus followed in second place, while Francis Ian Oliver P. Corachea of the CALABARZON campus took third. Magnus Rex C. Navarro of the Main Campus and Lorenzo S. Mercado of the Central Luzon campus placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

The top four performers will form the official Philippine national team for the 3rd International Nuclear Science Olympiad this August, with the fifth-place finisher serving as a reserve member.

In addition to their roles on the national delegation, the finalists received cash prizes ranging from P10,000 to P30,000.

Dr. Valerie Anne I. Samson, officer-in-charge of the DoST-PNRI, described the event as a vital pipeline for developing researchers and innovators. She cited that the Olympiad helps strengthen nuclear science education as the country prepares for future energy and technological needs.

According to Samson, the competition highlights the diverse applications of nuclear science in health, agriculture and industry.