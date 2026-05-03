When a corporate dispute is not corporate at all

The case stemmed from a family corporation, Vetamax Textile Manufacturing Corporation. Following the death of the patriarch, Yu Tian, no settlement of his estate was undertaken. Yet, one of his heirs, Anita Que, allegedly caused the issuance of corporate records — particularly the General Information Sheet (GIS) — reflecting herself as a substantial stockholder.

Another heir, George Yu, challenged this. He claimed that Anita’s supposed shares had no legal basis, as there was no proof of transfer, no contract, and no estate settlement. In essence, he argued that what Anita treated as ownership was, at best, an unpartitioned inheritance.

The trial court and the Court of Appeals viewed the dispute as intra-corporate. From that premise, they concluded that George should have filed a derivative suit — an action brought on behalf of the corporation — and dismissed his complaint for lack of legal capacity.

The Supreme Court disagreed.

In a decisive ruling, the Court reframed the controversy. It held that the dispute was not intra-corporate at all. Rather, it was rooted in the determination of successional rights. The Court emphasized a doctrinal point often overlooked in practice: heirs do not automatically become stockholders upon the death of a shareholder.

While successional rights arise at death, what heirs acquire is merely an inchoate and undivided interest in the estate. Ownership of specific shares — and recognition as a stockholder — requires two indispensable steps: settlement of the estate and registration of the transfer in the corporation’s stock and transfer book. Absent these, there is no true stockholder relationship to speak of.

Equally significant is the Court’s rejection of reliance on the GIS. The inclusion of a name in corporate filings, it stressed, is not conclusive proof of share ownership. The controlling document remains the stock and transfer book. Thus, even if Anita appeared as a stockholder on paper, such appearance could not substitute for the legal requirements of transfer.

Having clarified the nature of the dispute, the Court concluded that a derivative suit was improper. There was no injury to the corporation, no violation of corporate rights, and no issue involving corporate governance. What existed was a disagreement among heirs over the distribution of shares belonging to a decedent.

Accordingly, the Court remanded the case to the trial court, directing it to treat the action as an ordinary civil case for the determination of whether the disputed shares form part of the estate.

The ruling is both practical and instructive. Where the controversy springs from succession, the law of estates — not corporate law — must prevail.

In the end, what appears to be a corporate battle may, in truth, be a family matter awaiting proper settlement.

For more of Dean Nilo Divina’s legal tidbits, please visit www.divinalaw.com. For comments and questions, please send an email to cad@divinalaw.com.