Zhang Linghe’s 40-Second Hunan walk: Viral runway that broke the Internet

Zhang Linghe’s electrifying 40-second runway strut at Hunan TV’s 2025–2026 New Year’s Eve Gala has taken the Internet by storm, shattering Douyin’s 10-million-like record and racking up 480 million views in a single day. The clip — featuring his icy stare while gripping a metallic scepter amid pulsing electronic beats — transformed a standard gala moment into a global meme frenzy.
Anatomy of the viral walk
Dressed in a sleek black tuxedo with orange lining and sunglasses, Zhang glided across the stage like a cyberpunk antihero, pausing for a piercing gaze that captivated fans worldwide. Dubbed the “Hunan Walk,” it pushed his Baidu Search Index to 40,000, spawning trends like “Zhang Linghe Walked in My Phone All Day” and edits synced to K-pop beats. This wasn’t just a performance — it was a masterclass in charisma, blending model-like poise with the intensity he displayed in roles such as Pursuit of Jade.
The 28-year-old star, who stands at 188 cm, timed the moment perfectly following Pursuit of Jade’s run in Netflix’s Top 10. Pre-gala buzz from his CCTV duet glance with Zhang Ruonan amplified the hype, but it was his Hunan solo that ultimately stole the show, sparking debates over his “runway dominance” versus rivals.
Fans credit the walk’s virality to its raw confidence — echoing his portrayal of a disguised marquis in Pursuit of Jade — fueling fancams, AI filters, and even concert demands. By April 2026, it remains a trending moment, boosting his brand deals and proving that one powerful strut can eclipse a career’s worth of scripts.
Born on 30 December 1997, in Fujian, China, Zhang Linghe stands at an imposing 188 cm (6’2”), combining a model’s presence with acting prowess since his 2020 debut in Maiden Holmes and Sparkle Love. He rose to fame as the god of war Chang Heng in the 2022 xianxia hit Love Between Fairy and Devil, cementing his heartthrob status.
He followed this with key roles such as Gong Ziyu in the spy thriller My Journey to You (2023), Xie Wei in the historical romance Story of Kunning Palace (2023), and a lead role in the modern drama The Best Thing (2025), where he played a charming TCM doctor.
His 2026 palace intrigue series Pursuit of Jade, in which he portrayed the enigmatic Xie Zheng, dominated Tencent Video charts with heat indexes exceeding 31,000 and entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English shows.
Off-screen, the low-key star is a graduate of Nanjing University of the Arts. He enjoys basketball and photography, and maintains a clean, professional image amid growing international demand.