Zhang Linghe’s 40-Second Hunan walk: Viral runway that broke the Internet

Anatomy of the viral walk

Dressed in a sleek black tuxedo with orange lining and sunglasses, Zhang glided across the stage like a cyberpunk antihero, pausing for a piercing gaze that captivated fans worldwide. Dubbed the “Hunan Walk,” it pushed his Baidu Search Index to 40,000, spawning trends like “Zhang Linghe Walked in My Phone All Day” and edits synced to K-pop beats. This wasn’t just a performance — it was a masterclass in charisma, blending model-like poise with the intensity he displayed in roles such as Pursuit of Jade.

The 28-year-old star, who stands at 188 cm, timed the moment perfectly following Pursuit of Jade’s run in Netflix’s Top 10. Pre-gala buzz from his CCTV duet glance with Zhang Ruonan amplified the hype, but it was his Hunan solo that ultimately stole the show, sparking debates over his “runway dominance” versus rivals.