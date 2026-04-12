C-dramas are having a global moment (and why ‘Pursuit of Jade’ is leading the charge)

This surge isn’t just about volume; it reflects a noticeable shift in fan habits, as more people now ask friends, “Have you watched this C-drama?” instead of relying on the usual K-drama recommendation loop.

C-dramas today benefit from higher-end production, with elaborate costumes, detailed historical sets and increasingly cinematic visuals that feel more like prestige TV than traditional soap operas. Streaming giants such as iQIYI, Tencent Video, and Youku have poured money into fantasy (xianxia), martial arts (wuxia), military epics, and modern workplace rom-coms, giving audiences a wider range of stories than the tightly scripted 12–16 episode K-drama format typically allows. For viewers who prefer longer, slower-burn narratives — where romance, politics and spirituality unfold over dozens of episodes — C-dramas feel more immersive and less rushed.

‘Pursuit of Jade’ as a 2026 breakout hit

Enter Pursuit of Jade, a historical romance that premiered in March 2026 on iQIYI and quickly surged across global charts. The drama stars Zhang Linghe and Tian Xiwei as a butcher’s daughter and a fallen nobleman who enter a contract marriage, only to be torn apart by war and later reunite on the battlefield. Within days of its release, Pursuit of Jade surpassed a popularity index of 10,000 on iQIYI’s domestic platform and debuted at No. 1 on the iQIYI International Chinese-drama chart, while also topping Google search trends and earning high ratings on fan-driven sites like MyDramaList.

By March 2026, the series had amassed over 2.6 billion views across platforms, including more than 100 million views in a single day — a rare feat that cemented it as one of the biggest C-drama events of the year.

Why fans are hooked

For many viewers, Pursuit of Jade hits several sweet spots at once: a strong female lead, a sweeping battlefield romance, moral ambiguity, and lavish costumes that turn the drama into a period fashion showcase.

The series also leans into class tension, positioning a “low-status” butcher’s daughter as the emotional and moral anchor of a story that ultimately thrusts her into noble circles and war politics. Critics and fans alike have praised how it challenges traditional hierarchies while still delivering the swoons, banter, and visually striking fight sequences that C-drama audiences crave.

Even amid controversy — with some viewers criticizing character choices and pacing — Pursuit of Jade remains a magnet for discussion, fan edits, and TikTok reactions, which in turn feed platform algorithms and keep it trending.

How ‘Pursuit of Jade’ fuels the broader C-drama wave

When a single title crosses borders this successfully, it reshapes streaming habits. The success of Pursuit of Jade has pushed more international viewers to subscribe to niche platforms like Viki, WeTV, and Youku, or to actively seek out Chinese-language subtitles and fan translations. It also signals to global media companies that Chinese content can compete with Korean and Western hits, encouraging more co-productions and wider distribution deals.