UST setter mulls return

Prized University of Santo Tomas (UST) setter Cassie Carballo expressed her intention of doing one final dance for the Golden Tigresses.
However, the rest of UST’s seniors remain undecided.
Despite some uncertainties, the playmaker gave UST faithful a glimmer of hope for redemption next year after a painful exit in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.
“Technically, I still have (academic) units left because I don’t take a full load, especially during (volleyball) season. So technically, I have one more year (of eligibility) with UST,” Carballo said after the Golden Tigresses bowed to three-peat-seeking National University, 25-20, 24-26, 24-26, 21-25, in the final phase of the stepladder semifinals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.
The 23-year-old playmaker is determined to lead UST one final time to end a 16-year title-drought.
Carballo has carried the Tigresses to four straight Final Four appearances and a runner-up finish in Season 86, the same tournament she won Best Setter.
“I really want to play for UST. I really love UST, and I’m hoping that others would also stay,” she said after closing her campaign with 35 excellent sets and five points.
But veterans Regina Jurado, Xyza Gula and Jonna Perdido were undecided about their future with UST or taking the road to the pros.
“As of now, I’m still undecided. I am weighing the pros and cons of staying (with UST) and going pro,” Jurado shared.
Gula and Perdido echoed the same sentiments.
Angge Poyos will be back for her third year with UST along with emerging Tigresses standouts Lianne Penuliar and Avril Bron.
Junior Tigresses star Kim Rubin, who led UST to a breakthrough Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League crown and a Most Valuable Player award to boot last Friday, has already committed to play for the seniors squad next year.