UST setter mulls return

Despite some uncertainties, the playmaker gave UST faithful a glimmer of hope for redemption next year after a painful exit in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.

“Technically, I still have (academic) units left because I don’t take a full load, especially during (volleyball) season. So technically, I have one more year (of eligibility) with UST,” Carballo said after the Golden Tigresses bowed to three-peat-seeking National University, 25-20, 24-26, 24-26, 21-25, in the final phase of the stepladder semifinals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

The 23-year-old playmaker is determined to lead UST one final time to end a 16-year title-drought.

Carballo has carried the Tigresses to four straight Final Four appearances and a runner-up finish in Season 86, the same tournament she won Best Setter.

“I really want to play for UST. I really love UST, and I’m hoping that others would also stay,” she said after closing her campaign with 35 excellent sets and five points.