Stepladder suspense: UST, NU dispute last finals berth

These factors could play a major role in the rematch of the Season 86 finals protagonists.

UST had to battle Far Eastern University in a playoff for the last semis seat a week ago before blasting third-seeded presumptive Most Valuable Player Shaina Nitura-led Adamson University, 25-16, 25-18, 25-19, last Wednesday.

“I think we’ll need to put more effort. Triple the effort that we did against Adamson. Knowing NU, we all know how fierce they are,” said Tigresses head coach Shaq delos Santos, who was the architect of the school’s last championship 16 years ago.

Delos Santos hopes UST will be able to change the narrative after falling short against the Lady Bulldogs in their two elimination round meetings, including a sorry five-setter two weeks ago that sent the Tigresses into a playoff with the Lady Tamaraws.

“(In) our last game (against them), I was really happy we almost made it. I think we can flip the result this time. We’ll try our hardest. I’ll be honest, we’ll do whatever it takes to win because it’s a very important game. We’ll will polish our game. Do what we need and stay focused,” he said.

Graduating libero and UST skipper Detdet Pepito vows UST will give its all to stay alive and will not allow this game to be her last wearing the Tigresses black and gold.

“Just like what we did against, we won’t stop trying and fighting. We’ll work hard to get the job done,” said Pepito, who has a solid support crew in Angge Poyos, Regina Jurado, Jonna Perdido, Avril Bron and setter Cassie Carballo.

NU’s run this season has been the most challenging in the past five years, following the departure of key players, including three-time MVP Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon.

But first-year head coach Regine Diego believes the adversities the Lady Bulldogs went through have made the team stronger and more experienced.

“This just made me learn that these girls are still starting from something, and, you know, developing every day, and getting better every day. That’s what I learned, that these kids are still learning. They’re not made yet, they’re not experienced yet. So, all of their experiences, you can see right away that they improve very quickly every game,” she said.

“I know it’s difficult for everyone. We had a lot of challenges. We had a lot of obstacles. And, I know also that these girls are so much stronger from their first game here in UAAP. And, I’m proud to see that they matured quickly in the span of a few months.”

NU will be banking on skipper Vange Alinsug, Arah Panique, graduating setter Lams Lamina, Chams Maaya and presumptive Rookie of the Year Sam Cantada to enter a fifth straight finals.

The Lady Bulldogs also have a psychological edge, having beaten the Tigresses, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24, in the first round and in their elims rematch in a spirited comeback, 19-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13, last 22 April.

“You know, they’re still fighting to defend the championship, not just for themselves, but also for the community and for their Ates who graduated,” Diego said.