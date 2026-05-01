Stepladder suspense: UST, NU dispute last finals berth

Game today:
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
3 p.m. — NU vs UST
Will University of Santo Tomas (UST) continue to write another chapter in its fairytale run or will National University’s (NU) desire to draw closer to a three-peat prevail?
Only one team will have its wish fulfilled when the fourth-seeded Golden Tigresses and No. 2-ranked Lady Bulldogs collide one last time in the final phase of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament stepladder semifinals Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
All eyes will be on the two proud schools’ third and most important 3 p.m. meeting, with the last seat in the finals at stake.
Already waiting in the best-of-three championship series starting 6 May is unbeaten De La Salle University.
NU has the advantage of rest and longer preparation after drawing a bye in the first stepladder format since the Lady Bulldogs won it all in 2022.
But momentum could be UST’s biggest weapon after going through two do-or-die games that not only tested the Tigresses character but also allowed them to gather steam heading into another win-or-go-home situation.
These factors could play a major role in the rematch of the Season 86 finals protagonists.
UST had to battle Far Eastern University in a playoff for the last semis seat a week ago before blasting third-seeded presumptive Most Valuable Player Shaina Nitura-led Adamson University, 25-16, 25-18, 25-19, last Wednesday.
“I think we’ll need to put more effort. Triple the effort that we did against Adamson. Knowing NU, we all know how fierce they are,” said Tigresses head coach Shaq delos Santos, who was the architect of the school’s last championship 16 years ago.
Delos Santos hopes UST will be able to change the narrative after falling short against the Lady Bulldogs in their two elimination round meetings, including a sorry five-setter two weeks ago that sent the Tigresses into a playoff with the Lady Tamaraws.
“(In) our last game (against them), I was really happy we almost made it. I think we can flip the result this time. We’ll try our hardest. I’ll be honest, we’ll do whatever it takes to win because it’s a very important game. We’ll will polish our game. Do what we need and stay focused,” he said.
Graduating libero and UST skipper Detdet Pepito vows UST will give its all to stay alive and will not allow this game to be her last wearing the Tigresses black and gold.
“Just like what we did against, we won’t stop trying and fighting. We’ll work hard to get the job done,” said Pepito, who has a solid support crew in Angge Poyos, Regina Jurado, Jonna Perdido, Avril Bron and setter Cassie Carballo.
NU’s run this season has been the most challenging in the past five years, following the departure of key players, including three-time MVP Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon.
But first-year head coach Regine Diego believes the adversities the Lady Bulldogs went through have made the team stronger and more experienced.
“This just made me learn that these girls are still starting from something, and, you know, developing every day, and getting better every day. That’s what I learned, that these kids are still learning. They’re not made yet, they’re not experienced yet. So, all of their experiences, you can see right away that they improve very quickly every game,” she said.
“I know it’s difficult for everyone. We had a lot of challenges. We had a lot of obstacles. And, I know also that these girls are so much stronger from their first game here in UAAP. And, I’m proud to see that they matured quickly in the span of a few months.”
NU will be banking on skipper Vange Alinsug, Arah Panique, graduating setter Lams Lamina, Chams Maaya and presumptive Rookie of the Year Sam Cantada to enter a fifth straight finals.
The Lady Bulldogs also have a psychological edge, having beaten the Tigresses, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24, in the first round and in their elims rematch in a spirited comeback, 19-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13, last 22 April.
“You know, they’re still fighting to defend the championship, not just for themselves, but also for the community and for their Ates who graduated,” Diego said.