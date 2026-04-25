Tiger attack: UST turns back FEU, enters semis

University of Santo Tomas (UST) flipped the script after a flat opening set to catch the last bus ride to the stepladder semifinals of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.
Turning to Angge Poyos’ explosive offense, the Golden Tigresses engineered a come-from-behind, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16, playoff victory over Far Eastern University (FEU) to complete the semis cast Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
“Very happy and proud of the team because we all know what we’ve been through. At least we’re able to survive and I’m sure the team will be more eager heading into the stepladder semifinals,” UST head coach Shaq delos Santos said.
Poyos blasted 26 points on 22 kills and four kill blocks in a fiery performance to lead the Golden Tigresses to a sixth straight semis appearance.
UST will take on presumptive Most Valuable Player Shaina Nitura-led Adamson University in the first stage of the semis on Wednesday at the same Cubao venue.
Regina Jurado added 11 points and 12 digs while Xyza Gula added nine points, capped by a match-clinching kill, and 11 digs for the Tigresses, who were pulled down to a dangerous sudden death after a tough loss to three-peat-seeking National University (NU) to end the elimination round in a tie with the Lady Tamaraws at 8-6.
“Really happy for this win because we prepared well for this game. Our loss last game was heartbreaking, but we moved on, worked hard and gave our effort. Grateful we got this win and hopefully we’ll carry the momentum in the Final Four,” Poyos said.
Waiting in the final stage of the first stepladder semis since 2022, are the No. 2 seed Lady Bulldogs. Unbeaten De La Salle University is already sitting comfortably in the first best-of-three championship series set to begin on 6 May.
UST was caught flatfooted by the surging Lady Tamaraws in the first set but quickly regrouped and recalibrated its approach to control the next frames, aided by FEU’s atrocious 30 errors overall.
The Tigresses took advantage of the Lady Tamaraws’ miscues early in the fourth set. The Lady Tamaraws gave away six straight points off errors after taking a 6-3 lead, fueling UST’s 14-4 run for a 17-10 separation.
The Tigresses held on to come up on top of the two-hour, 15-minute battle.
FEU missed the semis for the first time in three years.
Gerz Petallo had 14 points, 14 excellent receptions and nine digs while Cla Loresco added 11 points for the Lady Tamaraws.
Graduating setter Tin Ubaldo tallied 15 excellent sets with three points and five digs in her swan song.
In men’s play, six-peat-seeking NU brought down UST, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 28-26, to cop a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.
The Bulldogs snapped a two-game slide, including a tough loss last Wednesday against the Golden Spikers that forced a playoff for the incentive, in an all-important win that pushed the squad a win away from advancing to an 11th straight finals appearance.
“I have full trust in my players because they’ve been together for a long time. I know they’ll pull this one through. I guess they we’re just too eager to end the match quickly, but I told them not to be too excited. What’s important is to stay focused on how you move inside the court,” said NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin.
Leo Ordiales punched in 22 points on 19 kills and three kill blocks while Buds Buddin pounded 19 of his 20 points on attacks with 21 excellent receptions and six digs as NU primed up for its Final Four meeting with the same rival.
Jade Disquitado added 10 points while Greg Ancheta tallied 30 excellent sets for the Bulldogs.
The two teams traded points in the tight fourth set until the Golden Spikers reached set point following an Ordiales attack error. The Bulldogs refused to surrender and forced a deuce.
UST again took set point advantage, 25-24, off a drop ball from presumptive Most Valuable Player Josh Ybañez. NU responded once again for another tie before taking a match point advantage.
The Golden Spikers knotted it at 26 but a costly service error by Vryvin Catinsag put the Bulldogs at second match point advantage before Ordiales blocked Ybañez for the win.
Ybanez paced UST with 20 points, Gboy De Vega got 13 points while Sherwin Umandal and Trevor Valera submitted 12 points each.
The other Final Four pairing pits top-ranked twice-to-beat Far Eastern University against No. 4 Ateneo de Manila University.