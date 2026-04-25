Tiger attack: UST turns back FEU, enters semis

Waiting in the final stage of the first stepladder semis since 2022, are the No. 2 seed Lady Bulldogs. Unbeaten De La Salle University is already sitting comfortably in the first best-of-three championship series set to begin on 6 May.

UST was caught flatfooted by the surging Lady Tamaraws in the first set but quickly regrouped and recalibrated its approach to control the next frames, aided by FEU’s atrocious 30 errors overall.

The Tigresses took advantage of the Lady Tamaraws’ miscues early in the fourth set. The Lady Tamaraws gave away six straight points off errors after taking a 6-3 lead, fueling UST’s 14-4 run for a 17-10 separation.

The Tigresses held on to come up on top of the two-hour, 15-minute battle.

FEU missed the semis for the first time in three years.

Gerz Petallo had 14 points, 14 excellent receptions and nine digs while Cla Loresco added 11 points for the Lady Tamaraws.

Graduating setter Tin Ubaldo tallied 15 excellent sets with three points and five digs in her swan song.

In men’s play, six-peat-seeking NU brought down UST, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 28-26, to cop a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

The Bulldogs snapped a two-game slide, including a tough loss last Wednesday against the Golden Spikers that forced a playoff for the incentive, in an all-important win that pushed the squad a win away from advancing to an 11th straight finals appearance.

“I have full trust in my players because they’ve been together for a long time. I know they’ll pull this one through. I guess they we’re just too eager to end the match quickly, but I told them not to be too excited. What’s important is to stay focused on how you move inside the court,” said NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin.

Leo Ordiales punched in 22 points on 19 kills and three kill blocks while Buds Buddin pounded 19 of his 20 points on attacks with 21 excellent receptions and six digs as NU primed up for its Final Four meeting with the same rival.

Jade Disquitado added 10 points while Greg Ancheta tallied 30 excellent sets for the Bulldogs.

The two teams traded points in the tight fourth set until the Golden Spikers reached set point following an Ordiales attack error. The Bulldogs refused to surrender and forced a deuce.

UST again took set point advantage, 25-24, off a drop ball from presumptive Most Valuable Player Josh Ybañez. NU responded once again for another tie before taking a match point advantage.

The Golden Spikers knotted it at 26 but a costly service error by Vryvin Catinsag put the Bulldogs at second match point advantage before Ordiales blocked Ybañez for the win.

Ybanez paced UST with 20 points, Gboy De Vega got 13 points while Sherwin Umandal and Trevor Valera submitted 12 points each.

The other Final Four pairing pits top-ranked twice-to-beat Far Eastern University against No. 4 Ateneo de Manila University.